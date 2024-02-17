Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A minor fire broke out at the NAFC (Naphthalene and Anthracene Fractional Crystallisation) of Coke Ovens and Coal Chemical Plant (CO and CCP) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday morning, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant authority said in a press release.

Dwaram Swamy DGM (Corporate Communications) RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant said, "A fire broke out at 10:30 am. The fire was doused within one hour by the CISF Fire wing."

He further said that there was no loss to plant, machinery and production due to the incident.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. (ANI)

