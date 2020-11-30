Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a residential building near a mall in Powai here on Monday evening, a fire brigade official said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted inside a room on the sixth floor of the 14-storey building constructed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The fire, which was classified as level 1, was doused after 30 minutes, the official added.

