Bhadohi (UP) Feb 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man belonging to Varanasi has been arrested on charges of abducting a minor girl and raping her repeatedly in his captivity, police said on Tuesday.

After securing the girl from the youth's captivity in the Aurai police station area of the Bhadohi district, the police sent her for medical examination.

SHO Ajay Kumar Seth of the Aurai police station said the man belonging to the Mirzamurad police station area of Varanasi had abducted the girl on January 24 from a village and raped her several times at an unknown place.

Seth said the accused was nabbed on Tuesday when he had come to board a bus to escape.

On his information, the police secured the girl from his custody, he said, adding a case was registered against him under various IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping and rape besides those of the POCSO Act, he added.

