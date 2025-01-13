Amreli (Gujarat), Jan 13 (PTI) A 7-year-old girl has been mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, prompting authorities to set up cage traps in the area to catch the big cat, officials said on Monday.

The leopard attacked the girl while she was accompanying her parents working at a cotton field in Chitrasar village on Sunday evening, Range Forest Officer, Rajula, GL Vaghela said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The girl suffered serious injuries on her neck and died after being taken to a hospital at Jafrabad in the district, the official said.

The forest department has formed eight teams and set up cages in the surrounding areas to capture the feline, he said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Massive Security Arrangements at Mahakumbh Mela As Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Watch Videos).

Rajula MLA Hira Solanki said he has instructed forest officials to take immediate action to cage the leopard that attacked the girl.

"I have also demanded that the government take proactive action, cage the leopards (venturing into human habitats) and shift them to forest areas so as to avoid man-animal conflict," he said in a video statement.

"Villagers are scared and concerned because of the increase in leopard attacks. They think twice before venturing into cotton farms in the region," the legislator said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)