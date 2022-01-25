New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two minors in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area is battling for life with critical injuries, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, they have nabbed two juveniles in connection with the incident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to police seeking details regarding the FIR and the accused persons nabbed in the matter so far, an official statement said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The 8-year-old girl has been brutally raped and is in unimaginable pain as she is battling for her life in ICU due to severe damage caused to her private parts. The people gang-raping an 8-year-old are not humans! The strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty.”

“I have issued a notice to the Delhi Police giving them 48 hours to produce a detailed action taken report in the matter along with complete details of the FIR and accused(s) arrested,” she said.

A senior police official said that during the enquiry, it was found that the victim was playing outside her house on Monday around 2 pm, when she was lured by a 12-year-old boy of the same locality to his nearby house and raped.

When the victim returned around 4:30 pm, she complained of pain to her mother. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who brought her to the police station, the officer said.

The child after counselling by a Child Welfare Committee has been sent for medical examination and a case was registered under sections 363 and 376AB of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, they said.

The boy and his associate, both residents of Shastri Park, have been apprehended. Further investigation is in progress, police said.

According to the DCW statement, it received the information about the child rape incident through its Women Helpline Number 181 on Monday.

The commission was informed that the survivor went outside her home and when she returned, she complained of severe stomach ache and her private parts were badly injured and she was bleeding profusely, it said.

Due to her critical condition, the girl was immediately rushed to a government hospital where she went through surgery and her condition continues to remain critical as she is currently being treated in the ICU, the statement said.

