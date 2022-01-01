New Delhi, January 1: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men and a minor in Delhi on Thursday. One of the accused is the woman’s employer. The other accused is a minor boy. The incident took place in a gymnasium in Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Thursday evening. The girl was also threatened and assaulted by the accused. A complaint was lodged in the matter. Delhi Woman Gangraped in Uttar Pradesh by Three Men Who Offered Her Lift.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the two men were arrested, while the minor boy was also apprehended after raids were conducted at various locations in Delhi. The woman reportedly works at a factory. The arrested accused have been identified as the 39-year-old owner of the gym, Suresh Kumar Vats, and the 35-year-old owner of the factory, Umesh.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 D and 509. The woman and her husband approached the police and lodged a complaint. In the complaint, the woman claimed that she was called to the gym by her owener for some cleaning work. Delhi Horror: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Four Youths In Flat In Kondli Area, 3 Arrested.

“She alleged her employer and his two associates were already there. They locked the door from inside and forced themselves on her. They also assaulted her when she resisted their attempts. The trio threatened her with dire consequences before fleeing.” Reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. The woman was then sent for a postmortem. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

