Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): The body of a minor girl was found in a field in Bhadohi in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. According to the police, the head of the girl was found smashed with stones.

Police said that the girl, had gone to the nearby field to relive herself in Chakrajaram Tiwaripur village of Gopiganj police station area.

"At 2:56 pm today(Thursday), we received information that a girl who went to relieve herself in the field was murdered. Her uncle said that the head of the girl smashed with stones. According to her uncle, when the girl did not return home after half an hour, he went to the field and found her body," Ramadan Singh, SP Bhadohi told ANI.

The SP said it is suspected that it could be a case of rape as as there appears to be no other motive as the girl had "no animosity with anybody."

The postmortem report of the body is awaited and an investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

