New Delhi, January 6: Minor variations in a child's expression cannot eclipse the core allegation of sexual assault, the Delhi High Court held while upholding the conviction of a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Court emphasised that the testimony of a child victim must be appreciated in light of the tender age and limited vocabulary of the witness.

In a judgment delivered on January 5, 2026, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed the criminal appeal challenging the trial court's verdict that had found the appellant guilty of aggravated sexual assault. The bench reiterated that conviction can rest on the sole testimony of a child victim if it is consistent, credible and inspires confidence. HC on Sexual Assault: Bombay High Court Upholds Conviction of Self-Proclaimed Maulvi Who Sexually Assaulted Six Minor Girls Between 2005-2010.

The High Court rejected arguments pointing to alleged contradictions, delay in lodging the FIR, absence of medical corroboration, and claims of tutoring. It noted that the brief delay was adequately explained, given the social realities surrounding reporting of child sexual abuse, particularly when the accused is a known person. Counselling by child welfare authorities, the Court clarified, is meant to provide emotional support and cannot automatically be construed as tutoring.

On medical evidence, the Court observed that where the allegation involves sexual touching rather than penetration, the absence of injuries does not weaken the prosecution's case. Minor deviations in a young child's statements were held to be natural and not material enough to discredit an otherwise reliable account of the incident. HC on Sexual Assault: Not Just Women, Victims of Sexual Assault Can be Men as Well, Says Kerala High Court.

While affirming the seven-year rigorous imprisonment awarded under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, the High Court set aside the conviction under Sections 354/354A/354B of the IPC, noting that no specific charges under those provisions had been framed. With this limited modification, the appeal was dismissed and the POCSO conviction was upheld.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)