The Bombay High Court recently said that it is an unfortunate reality that people go to "tantrics/ babas" for a solution to their problems and they, in turn, take advantage of such people. The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande also said that such tantrics and babas exploit the vulnerability of people by not only extracting money from them but also sexually assaulting them. The Bombay High Court observed while upholding the conviction of a man, a self-proclaimed Maulvi, who sexually assaulted intellectually challenged minor girls between 2005-2010. ‘He Has Lowered Image of India’: Bombay High Court Grants Custody of Five-Year-Old Child to Dutch Mother, Criticises Indian Father for Alleging Racial Discrimination.

HC on Sexual Assault

Bombay High Court upholds conviction of self-proclaimed Maulvi who sexually assaulted six minor girls report by @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/irLNCt5W7d — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 4, 2024

