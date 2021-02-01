New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Minority Affairs Ministry was allocated Rs 4,810.77 crore in the 2021-22 Union Budget on Monday which is Rs 805.77 crore more than than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.

In the budget presented for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it is proposed to give Rs 4,810.77 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 5,029 crore and later the revised allocation was Rs 4,005 crore.

Of the proposed allocation to the ministry, Rs 1,378 crore is for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and Rs 468 crore is for the post-matric scholarship.

Hailing the Union Budget, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said this budget is "gazette of glorious journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

