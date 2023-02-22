New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering an adolescent girl, whose decomposed body was recovered recently, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Nangloi area.

The accused has been arrested, they said, adding that the post-mortem report will confirm sexual assault.

A case of kidnapping was registered in Nangloi police station under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC on February 10 on the statement of the 11-year-old's mother, a senior police officer said.

According to the woman, her daughter had gone to school on February 9 and did not return after that, the officer said.

After registering the case, the investigation was taken up.

During investigation, raids were conducted in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Accused Rohit alias Vinod (21), a resident of Dairywala Bagh, Paschim Vihar, was nabbed on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

The accused disclosed that he met the girl on February 9. He befriended her and later killed her at a secluded place in the Ghewra area, leaving her body there, the DCP said.

He took the police team to the spot where the decomposed body of the minor was recovered. The crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams were called and the body was sent to the mortuary, police said.

On Wednesday, an autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family for last rites. The accused has been taken on police remand for further investigation, they said, adding that the section of murder has been added to the case.

The motive of the killing is being ascertained. The autopsy report will confirm about any sexual assault, police added.

