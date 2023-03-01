Kanpur, Feb 28 (PTI) A partial skeleton of a six-year-old girl of a Scheduled Caste (SC) community was discovered Tuesday from a secluded field of her village in the Sajati police station area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Prima facie it looks like the girl might have been sexually assaulted before being murdered, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | February 2023 Warmest in 122 Years, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

Police have detained three suspects, including a man named Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha and brother Sultan, for interrogation, said Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma.

She said the girl went missing on Saturday after she left her house saying that she was going to her uncle's place which was located in the same village.

Also Read | Gurugram: Two Men Steal Flower Pots Set Up for G-20 Event, FIR Lodged After Video Goes Viral.

After making a frantic search, the victim's family approached police the same night and lodged an FIR against four persons, including Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha, brother Sultan and father Ram Prakash for kidnapping the minor from lawful guardianship, Sharma said.

The forensic experts were also called to gather scientific evidence, she added. Additional DCP (South) said the skeleton was discovered at a distance of around one and a half kilometres from her home.

"We have decided to explore the rape angle during post-mortem examination apart from ascertaining the exact cause of death. We cannot rule out the possibility of the child being raped before being killed. But, it is too early to reach a conclusion," Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)