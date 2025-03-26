New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the states and union territories to create a grievance redressal mechanism against misleading advertisements.

A bench of Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said misleading advertisements could cause great harm to the society and it was essential to stop them and save the ignorant masses.

The state governments, the court said, should create such mechanisms for members of the public to lodge complaints against objectionable ads prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.

The 1954 act is more than 70 years old and there is no implementation in its true letter and spirit, it said.

The bench went on, "We direct the states governments to create proper grievance redressal mechanisms within a period of two months from today and give adequate publicity to the availability at frequent intervals."

The mechanism could entail complaints being lodged on a toll-free number or through an email.

The top court directed the states to sensitise the police machinery on implementation of the provisions of 1954 act.

"We direct the states, UTs to appoint gazetted officers who are authorised to exercise powers under Section 8 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Ac for search, seizure, etc.," the bench said.

As soon as complaints were received through the grievance redressal mechanism or otherwise, the same would be immediately forwarded to the officer concerned for action, the court said.

"If the officer finds that there is a contravention of the 1954 Act he will set the criminal law in motion by lodging a complaint with the police station so that first information reports can be registered," the court said.

The order also directed its registry to share the order copy with the National Legal Services Authority for sensitisation programs on the 1954 Act.

The Centre was directed to ensure creation of a dashboard for display of actions against misleading advertisements within three months.

Clamping down on misleading advertisements, the apex court on May 7, 2024 directed that before an advertisement was permitted to be issued, a self-declaration would be obtained from the advertisers on the line of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

The issue cropped up when the apex court was hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali and yoga guru Ramdev against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)