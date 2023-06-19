Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was found dead in his car on Monday in Navi Mumbai, three days after he was reported missing from his house, police said.

Prashant Kushalchand Sharma was found dead in his car in sector 17 of New Panvel area around 10.30 am, an official said.

Also Read | Adipurush: President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Demands Ban of Prabhas-Starrer, Says ‘Changing Dialogues Won’t Stop Us’.

The deceased man's wife who was riding her two-wheeler spotted the car parked on the road and found her husband lying dead inside, the official said.

A team from Khandeshwar police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint Against BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya.

Sharma's wife had filed a missing person's report after he went missing from home three days ago, the official said, adding that the police have now registered a case of accidental death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)