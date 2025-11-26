By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Mitti Cafe at Rashtrapati Bhavan is a symbol of inclusion, equality, and limitless possibilities.

Recently, in a social media post, President Droupadi Murmu encouraged visitors to experience Mitti Cafe, highlighting its role in empowering Divyangjan and their families. The beautiful, colourful Mitti Cafe in Rashtrapati Bhavan is giving employment to the disabled.

52-year-old Nimmi is handling the account department of the cafe. She got the opportunity to work at Mitti Cafe in Rashtrapati after an interview that has made her independent.

"The employees at Mitti Cafe are individuals with various disabilities, and the cafe's uniqueness lies in providing equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of their abilities. There's no discrimination; everyone works together, contributing according to their skills and capabilities. I'm a cashier, and the work is assigned based on what one can do best, without any force or pressure."

"The cafe serves a variety of dishes that people love, and it's heartening to see customers appreciate the efforts of the employees," she said

The Mitti Cafe in Rashtrapati Bhavan was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu last year. "When the President visited, she was impressed with the cafe's concept and the employees' dedication," said Nimmi.

Shaheen, a 28-year-old who wanted to be independent, shares her experience working in a Cafe. She said, " I've been working here for two and a half years, and I don't have much idea about other cafes since I haven't worked elsewhere. But I can tell you that here, we have colleagues who make us feel comfortable. If we were to compare with other cafes, we'd have to work according to their standards, and they'd compare us. But here, there's no such thing; nobody compares us or forces us to do specific tasks."

Now, she handles almost everything at the cafe. She said, "I'm an all-rounder staff. I handle billing, work in the kitchen preparing sandwiches, vada pav, and other items. I also serve ice cream and take over billing when the cashier is on leave. I'm a versatile staff member."

On the President's visit, she said, "She supported us a lot and helped us get this place. We hadn't met her before the cafe opened, but I was working at the Supreme Court cafe when she visited, and that's where we first met. The second time was on her birthday when our cafe opened."

The uniqueness of Mitti Cafe is kulad masala tea, Mitti Noodles, and Mitti Pizza. The Mitti Cafe is the first choice of visitors for its wide choice of dishes at a minimal price.

Mitti Cafe has adapted its environment to be accessible for both customers and staff. The cafe is creating awareness about disability rights. It gives financial stability and economic independence. The Mitti Cafe in Rashtrapati Bhavan has approximately 16 employees. (ANI)

