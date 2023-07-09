Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 9 (ANI): A consignment of illegal foreign origin liquor, beer and cigarettes worth Rs 24.53 lakhs was recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said on Saturday.

The consignment was seized in the general area of Zokhawthar in the Champhai district.

"Assam Rifles and Customs department, in Zokhawthar, recovered illegal foreign-origin liquor, beer and cigarettes worth Rs 24.53 lakhs in the general area of Zokhawthar in Champhai district," the official statement informed.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar on July 7 for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore during an operation in the general area of Zotlang in Mizoram's Champhai district. (ANI)

