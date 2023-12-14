Aizawl, Dec 14 (PTI) The three-day session of the Mizoram assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

Speaker Lalbiakzama adjourned the assembly in the afternoon after a discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor's address.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Received Highest National Awards of 14 Countries Since 2014, Says Government in Rajya Sabha.

During the session, which began on Tuesday, the speaker and deputy speaker were elected, both unopposed.

While Lalbiakzama, the MLA of Chalfilh, was elected the speaker on the first day of the session, Kolasib MLA Lalfamkima was elected the deputy speaker on Thursday.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Delhi Court Sends Four Accused to Seven-Day Police Custody for Breaching Security at New Parliament Building.

Lalfamkima was appointed the protem speaker of the new assembly on December 8. He administered the oath to 39 MLAs on the first day of the session.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati delivered his customary gubernatorial address to the house on the second day.

Thirty-one MLAs, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, participated in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor's address.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)