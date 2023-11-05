Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 5 (ANI): The young voters are very much hopeful that the new Mizoram government will work for all-round development of the state, going to polls on November 7.

Out of a total of 8,52,088 voters, the first-time voters in the state are 50,611. The first-time voters and young voters said that the people of the state will elect the new government that should work for the development of the state.

19-year-old Felisha, a first-time voter of Aizawl city told ANI that, the new government should work to resolve the issue of unemployment.

"Mizoram is the second highest state in unemployment. I want a government that can give the opportunity for employment and solve the unemployment issue in the state. We want a corruption-free government," Felisha said.

Abid Ralte, another young voter said that the people want a government with good governance.

"We want a government who will do work of road infrastructure development. We also hope that the new government will establish a new medical college. We want the new government should solve the unemployment issue of the state and the education sector should be improved," Ralte said.

On the other hand, Jowra Mowe said that we want development in all stages.

"We want the new government should work on the economic, and social sectors. The present government is doing well, but we expect more development. The new government should also focus on improving the education sector of the state," Jowra Mowe said.

Mizoram is one of the five states set to undergo polls. The polling in the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7. In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

