Aizawl, Feb 17 (PTI) BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma, who was recently sworn in as the Chief Executive Member of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), on Monday won a floor test by proving his majority in the council, an official said.

The floor test to prove Chakma's majority in the CADC was held following a notification issued by the state's district council and minority affairs department on January 31, which mandated the vote of confidence to be taken up within 30 days from the date of his appointment as the CEM, he said.

The confidence motion introduced in the House was discussed extensively by the members and put to vote, according to an official release.

The members expressed their hope to see a stable executive committee headed by Chakma, which would work for the welfare of people, it said.

The opposition benches reiterated their commitment to playing the role of a constructive opposition, and to extend full cooperation if its policies are beneficial for the people of CADC, the release said.

During the floor test held at the council's session hall in Kamalanagar in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, 14 members voted in favour of the motion, while three members voted against it, said the release.

Two members were absent during the floor test.

Chakma was sworn in as the CEM of the council on February 4, after more than a month of political impasse since the removal of Mizo National Front (MNF)-led council headed by former CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma through a no-confidence motion.

This is the first time since the creation of the CADC in 1972 that the BJP is ruling the 20-member council with an absolute majority, officials said.

In the present council, the BJP has 13 members, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) 6 and the MNF has now been reduced to a single member.

The CADC was created for the Chakma tribe in 1972.

