Aizawl, Jul 24 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday inaugurated a trauma care facility at Aizawl Civil Hospital, marking a major step forward in strengthening emergency healthcare in the state.

The facility was constructed at the cost of over Rs 5.7 crore, of which Rs 1.21 crore was funded by the Centre, according to officials.

The facility includes a reception and triage area, treatment and observation rooms, imaging (X-ray/CT scan), a minor OT/resuscitation room, and rooms for medical staffers, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said that the facility will serve as a vital centre for timely trauma response and critical care for the people.

He stated that the government was also undertaking further expansion of the hospital, including the construction of new blocks A and B at an estimated cost of Rs 88.33 crore.

Additional services such as cardiac care, kidney dialysis, and IVF will also be introduced to meet growing healthcare demands, he said.

The chief minister said that Mizoram's doctors are highly skilled, and the government is committed to providing the facilities and infrastructure they need to deliver effective care, particularly for economically weaker sections.

He also assured that the trauma care facility will continue to be upgraded based on practical needs and feedback from health professionals.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii reaffirmed the department's dedication to advancing health services and thanked the chief minister for his continued support.

Aizawl Civil Hospital Trauma Facility construction had been delayed due to a land dispute and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of seven trauma care facilities established across Mizoram.

