Mizoram [India], August 15 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Lammual (former Assam Rifles Ground), said that Independence Day is often used by Chief Ministers to highlight initiatives from their tenure, but this year he intended to focus on new measures introduced under his "New System" policy reforms which, he noted, had never been implemented before. "The message I am about to deliver is entirely my own words," he stated.

The CM unveiled an extensive set of reforms aimed at curbing corruption, increasing transparency, and strengthening the state's financial health.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cylinder Blast: 1 Killed, 9 Injured After Suspected LPG Explosion in Wilson Garden; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Visits Site (See Pics and Video).

Among the anti-corruption measures, Lalduhoma announced the granting of general consent to the CBI, expansion of the Right to Public Services Act from 51 to 140 services, cataloguing of all departmental assets, launch of an upgraded Mipui Aw grievance portal, mandatory biometric attendance, and revival of the State Vigilance Committee after nine years. An Integrity Pact is now compulsory for all government contracts.

Technology-driven governance initiatives include the rollout of e-Office across 43 departments, e-Ram for land records, digitised ration cards, e-POS in all fair price shops, and services such as online OPD registration, ILP renewal alerts, a Mizo Diaspora Hub, AI-powered assistance, a citizen incident-reporting app, and Google Pay electricity bill payments. Future plans include online cab booking and fully digital birth and death registration.

Also Read | PM Modi 103-Minute Independence Day 2025 Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tells India's Decade-Long Growth Story in Longest Ever I-Day Speech (Watch Video).

A CSR Cell has been set up to attract corporate funding, while standard operating procedures have been mandated for all projects. Departmental convergence has been institutionalised, and industrial and investment policies will be merged to encourage business growth. Under the Mizoram Start-up Mission, venture capital is being provided to local entrepreneurs.

On the financial front, Lalduhoma reported the clearance of a ₹65.05 crore overdraft in 2023, a reduction of liabilities by over ₹679 crore in FY 2023-24, and a further ₹1,003 crore cut targeted this year. Additional measures include gender budgeting, direct procurement from factories, timely salary payments, clearing healthcare and power bill arrears, and generating ₹61 crore profit through power trading. The old-age pension has been raised from ₹100 to ₹1,000.

Infrastructure commitments include seeking central approval for concrete roads, ₹59.05 crore sanctioned for Vairengte-Sairang road maintenance, and agricultural support through large-scale procurement of broom, ginger, turmeric, and chilli, with processing centres planned. Rubber plantations and beekeeping will also be expanded.

Social and educational achievements highlighted include Mizoram's declaration as India's first fully literate state, the timely distribution of laminated textbooks, plans to develop Thenzawl as a Peace City, and preparations for a world-class railway station with Rajdhani Express service.

In sports, ₹2.5 crore has been allocated under the "Empowering Mizoram Sports" programme to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympics. Recruitment drives are ongoing for the newly approved Mizo Territorial Army and 300 BSF positions.

Concluding, the CM reaffirmed his government's commitment to integrity and efficiency, stating, "We may not be perfect yet, but we strive to reach the goal," while expressing gratitude for the people's trust and prayers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)