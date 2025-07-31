Aizawl, July 31 (PTI) Commercial vehicles operating on NH-306/NH-6 between Vairengte and Aizawl on Thursday decided to stay off the road for a week starting August 4 to expedite the repairing of Mizoram's vital link.

Addressing reporters, commercial vehicles operators said they will halt their services between August 4 and 9 to ensure that the national highway is repaired expeditiously.

They said the move is not meant to register protest over the dilapidated condition of the national highway, but to give room to the authorities to repair it.

The operators, however, threatened to stage an agitation if the state government and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) fail to properly repair the national highway within a given time.

NH-306, a certain stretch of which is also called NH-6, is the primary lifeline of Mizoram linking the northeastern state with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar town.

All supplies from other states come through this national highway.

The national highway, particularly the Sairang-Kawnpui sector, has been badly affected because of monsoon, officials said.

Officials said the repair of the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of NH-6 is currently underway and is being executed by both the NHIDCL and the state PWD.

The indefinite strike by Guwahati-based Northeast Petroleum Mazdoor Union starting Friday to protest the dilapidated road has also been cancelled following an appeal from Mizoram government, they said.

Despite the repairs, essential goods are still being transported, with over 100 trucks released daily, officials said.

Officials said that 106 goods-laden trucks, including 12 LPG trucks and 6 oil tankers, heading for Aizawl were released from Kawnpui on Thursday.

They also said 84 vehicles, including 39 empty trucks and 26 empty LPG trucks stranded at Khamrang near Sairanga and going towards Assam, were also released on Wednesday evening.

About 382 trucks going towards Aizawl are currently stranded at Kawnpui and 46 other vehicles heading for Assam were stuck at Khamrang on Thursday, officials said.

