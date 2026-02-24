VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a move set to redefine India's urban skyline, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has officially awarded a major construction tender to the Australian multinational powerhouse, JG Building Group. This high-profile entry marks a pivotal moment in Indo-Australian bilateral relations, bringing world-class construction precision to the heart of the Viksit Bharat initiative.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Features and Specifications.

International Precision Meets the Indian Vision

The partnership is being hailed as a milestone for India's infrastructure goals. JG Building Group, renowned for its dominance in the Australian residential and commercial sectors, brings a legacy of structural integrity and cutting-edge building technology.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station After Jumping on Tracks; Second Incident in 5 Days.

Early reports confirm the project has already transitioned from blueprints to boots on the ground, with groundbreaking activities commencing at several strategic metropolitan sites.

"Our goal isn't just to build structures; it's to co-create a sustainable future," a spokesperson for JG Building Group stated. "By blending Australian engineering precision with Indian ingenuity, we are setting a new benchmark for urban living in 2026."

The "Steel-Frame" Revolution & Sustainability

Beyond mere scale, the project introduces Australian Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF) technology to the Indian market. This shift is expected to:

* Accelerate timelines by reducing construction cycles by up to 40% compared to traditional methods.

* Enhance eco-friendly impact by targeting GRIHA-certified status through recyclable materials and nearly 30% reduction in site waste.

* Promote smart urbanism by integrating plug-and-play utility corridors and climate-resilient designs tailored for India's diverse geography.

At a Glance: The JG-MoHUA Partnership

The partnership focuses on the introduction of advanced Australian steel-frame systems while strengthening India's energy-efficient smart-city infrastructure.

It also ensures significant knowledge transfer of global best practices to the local workforce, contributing meaningfully toward India's $5-trillion economic vision through modernised housing development.

Nationwide Hiring Blitz: 2,000+ Opportunities

As operations scale at a rapid pace, JG Building Group has launched a massive recruitment drive to build its "India Core Team." The firm is seeking a diverse range of talent, from Civil Engineers and Site Supervisors to Project Managers and Skilled Technicians.

"The entry of an Australian major into our government projects is a testament to global trust in India's growth story," noted a senior infrastructure analyst. "This is a massive win for the local workforce, who will now have front-row seats to international construction standards."

How to Apply

For professionals looking to join this international venture, JG Building Group has streamlined its application process. Careers and tender-related inquiries are being managed through their official portal:

* www.jgbuildinggroup.com

* https://www.google.com/search?q=http://www.jgbuildinggroup.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)