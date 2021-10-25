Aizawl, Oct 25 (PTI) Farmers in Mizoram will get benefits of the MNF government's flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy, next year, a minister said on Monday.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Hundreds of Petrol Pumps in Rajasthan Shut Indefinitely Over Rise in Petrol, Diesel Prices.

Addressing an election rally at Mualkhang village in Tuirial assembly seat where bypoll will be held on October 30, Lalruatkima, also the Mizo National Front adviser, said the state government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga is committed to fulfil its promises and has been implementing the party's manifesto.

Also Read | HSSC MPHW Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

“Benefits of the Socio-Economic Development Policy will reach farmers by next year. Our government is fulfilling all its promises," he said.

The MNF government has banned alcohol, strengthened Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body, developed road infrastructure and solved the problem of cooking gas in the state, he claimed.

Noting that a slew of promises made before the 2018 state elections has been fulfilled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lalruatkima, who also holds the information and public relations portfolio, said efforts are on to implement others.

The bypoll to Tuirial constituency was necessitated due to the death of Zoram People's Movement MLA Andrew H Thangliana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)