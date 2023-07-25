The joint team after busting the nexus in Mizoram (Photo/ANI)

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 25 (ANI): A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai busted a major nexus of smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes and liquor, by recovering 34 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 38 cases of Foreign Origin Liquor and 178 cases of Foreign Origin Beer worth Rs 52.58 lakh in Mizoram on Tuesday.

The recoveries were made in general Area Zokhawthar-Melbuk road, the officials said.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of Foreign origin Cigarettes, Liquor and Beer worth Rs 52.58 lakhs have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Further details are underway in the case. (ANI)

