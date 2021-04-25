Aizawl, Apr 25 (PTI) The Mizoram government has extended the existing restrictions in Aizawl and 10 other district headquarters for one more week to stem the spread of COVID-19 and expedite contact tracing.

The restrictions, including curbs on movement of people and night curfew, were to be lifted from 4 am on Monday.

"... It is also the considered view of the competent authority to continue with the current restrictions on peoples movement and activities, except essential services, for expeditious and efficient testing, tracking and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and to scale up immunisation," the state government said in an order.

People in the state capital and other district headquarters should not step out of their homes and no vehicles are to ply during the period barring those exempted, it said.

However, the Lengpui Airport and interstate border will be opened, and intrastate movement is also allowed, the order said.

Apart from pharmacies, shops selling essential commodities, eateries, construction materials and spare parts in Aizawl and district headquarters are allowed to open based on arrangement made by local leaders and volunteers.

Besides, filling stations, motor workshops, cold storages and warehouses, data and call centres, bakeries and tailoring shops are allowed to remain open.

All religious places, educational institutions, public parks, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants and shopping malls will continue to remain shut in all parts of the state, the order said.

The existing night curfew in Aizawl and 10 others district headquarters from 8.30 pm to 4 am will also continue.

Mizoram on Sunday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll stood at 13.

