India News | Mizoram Guv to Donate 30 Pc of Salary for 6 Months to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

Aizawl, Jun 2 (PTI) Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said.

They said 30 per cent of the governor's salary is slightly more than Rs 1 lakh and it would be donated to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), which is the states Covid-19 fund.

Pillai also adopted several measures to cut down on the expenditure of the Raj Bhavan during fiscal 2020-21.

The austerity measures included reducing expenditure on office consumables, furniture, computers and other electronic gadgets, and slashing of water and electricity consumption, officials said.

Besides, no vehicles would be purchased and domestic tour programmes would be reduced, they said.

