Rahul Gandhi to Interact With Rajiv Bajaj on COVID-19 Impact on Economy

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 2: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, who has been doing interactive sessions with economists and businessmen on the coronavirus outbreak and its impact, will speak to Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, on June 4. Rajiv Bajaj has recently expressed apprehensions regarding the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus. Rahul Gandhi Asks Modi Government to Scale Up Testing For Coronavirus, Says 'Lockdown Cannot Defeat Virus'.

Rahul Gandhi recently held discussions with healthcare experts. He interacted with Johan Giesecke, a well-known Swedish physician and Professor Emeritus at the Karolinska Institute at Stockholm. He also spoke with Harvard's public health expert Professor Ashish Jha. During the session, Giesecke told Rahul that a severe lockdown will cause more harm than good during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi to Interact With Rajiv Bajaj:

Watch Congress Leader Shri @RahulGandhi's conversation with Rajiv Bajaj on the Covid crisis & much more, On Thursday 10 AM onwards, across all our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/ftFcSBeGMb — NSUI (@nsui) June 2, 2020

Professor Ashish Jha on Wednesday sounded an ominous warning, saying that the world is entering the 'age of pandemics'. "We are entering an age of pandemics. I am confident that this is not the last global pandemic you and I are going to see in the next 20 years," Jha said during his videoconference talk with Rahul. Jha is a Professor of Global Health at the TH Chan School of Public Health as well as Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.