Aizawl, Jul 5 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since April this year, pushing the tally to 2,29,348, an official said.

The northeastern state now has 338 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,28,304 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 30 on Tuesday.

Also Read | #Delhi on Tuesday Reported Rise in #COVID19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours, at 615 Against 420 … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.54 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 706.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Ajmer Man Salman Chishti Announces Home, Property for Anyone Who Decapitates Nupur Sharma (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the state nodal officer on COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma in a statement has urged the general public to be cautious and to give more attention to precautionary measures following the rise in coronavirus cases.

Lalmalsawma said that the COVID-19 curve showed an upward trend worldwide these days and Mizoram is no exception to it.

"The state government find it necessary to make an appeal for public safety amid rising COVID-19 cases taking into account the impact and difficulties caused by the pandemic in the past," he said in the statement.

According to the official, Mizoram now accounts for 30.53 per cent of COVID-19 active cases in the Northeast region.

He urged the people to immediately get their samples tested if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 and also to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The state has tested more than 19.39 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to the state health department, over 8.66 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)