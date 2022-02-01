Aizawl, Jan 31 (PTI) Mizoram reported 806 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, 1,013 less than the previous day's count, taking the caseload to 1,72,491, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 608, with three more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported the highest number of 516 infections, followed by Saitual (99) and Mamit (55), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 28.73 per cent from 26.38 per cent the previous day.

The northeastern state now has 12,559 active cases, while 1,740, people have recovered from the infection on Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 1,59,324.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.36 per cent, and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

Mizoram has tested 16.67 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, out of which 2,805 were examined on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the existing COVID-19 guidelines until further order.

The new guidelines issued on January 7 this year had prohibited worship service in churches during night time and allowed it only during daytime with 50 per cent seating capacity in all parts of the state.

Picnic spots, movie theatres, public parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums and beauty parlours will be closed in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area, the guidelines said.

Schools and hostels have been closed for classes 1 to 9 and 11 since January 8.

