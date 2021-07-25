Aizawl, Jul 25 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 938 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 32,083, a health department official said.

At least 157 children are among new coronavirus patients, he said.

The fresh cases were detected from 4,619 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 20.30 per cent, the official said.

The death toll in the northeastern state rose to 136 as two more persons succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the period, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 643, followed by Kolasib at 103 and Mamit at 54.

The remaining cases were registered in several other districts.

At least 364 fresh cases were detected through RT-PCR, 534 through Rapid Antigen Test and 40 through TrueNat method, he said, adding that 384 have symptoms of COVID-19.

Six new patients have travel history and 932 contracted the disease locally.

Mizoram now has 8,576 active cases, while 23,371 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 72.84 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted over 5.93 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said over 6.18 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday.

Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Sunday said the state government is taking an initiative to expedite a sample testing drive for COVID-19 in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area during the total lockdown.

The lockdown in the city has been extended till July 31.

The minister held a meeting with officials, representatives of Indian Medical Association and others to review the COVID testing exercise in the AMC area.

During the meeting, the minister said the number of daily coronavirus cases has significantly increased due to the ongoing testing drive but there is no need to panic.

