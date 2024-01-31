Aizawl, Jan 31 (PTI) A person was arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crore from a village at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the state police raided Zokhawthar village at the international border on Tuesday and made the seizure, they said.

A person was also arrested in connection with it, they added.

In another operation, the security forces seized 34.9 gram heroin worth Rs 17.4 lakh from Aizawl's Zemabawk area on Monday, and arrested a person.

