Aizawl, Jul 27 (PTI) Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga on Monday asked paramilitary forces personnel to strictly follow safety protocol to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Mizo National Front MP talked to Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General in-charge of Mizoram Sunil Kumar and DIG Kuldeep Singh and asked them to take safety measures for their personnel while entering the state and quarantining them, an official said.

Also Read | West Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 60,000-Mark with 2,112 New Cases: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Kumar told the MP that they have restricted inter- state movement of battalions and said that swab samples of all the jawans, who entered the state, will be tested, he said.

The BSF IG also said that measures are being taken to ensure that security personnel are placed under quarantine in a strict manner in all the BSF camps, the official said.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Junior Assistant Posts Through GATE 2019: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

Of the 361 COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, 156 are security personnel, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) employees, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)