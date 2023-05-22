Aizawl, May 22: Mizoram Police on Monday seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 crore. Acting on specific input from a sister agency, a team of CID SB of Mizoram police on Monday intercepted one truck bearing registration number MZ-01X-2184 at Tawngtaimual, Zemabawk and recovered and seized 200 soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.461 kg.

According to Mizoram Police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at over Rs 12 crore. Biggest Drug Haul: 2,500 Kg Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 12,000 Cr Seized Along Kerala Coast by NCB, Indian Navy (Watch Video).

The seized heroin, vehicle and handyman (claimed to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Hailakandi of Assam) of the seized vehicle were handed over to Bawngkawn police station for further investigation on forward and backward linkages and necessary legal action under ND&PS Act, said police.

