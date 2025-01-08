Aizawl, Jan 8 (PTI) Mizoram state election commission on Wednesday released the final voter list for the forthcoming elections to 544 village councils (VCs) in nine districts, barring three autonomous district council areas in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts.

The EC also published the final electoral rolls for 111 local councils (LCs) in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC).

Elections to the village councils in nine districts and local councils are scheduled to be held in February.

According to the final rolls, there are 4,37,708 voters, including 2,22,098 women electors, in 544 village councils. Women voters outnumbered their male counterparts by 6,488 in the VC rolls.

Aizawl district, consisting of 70 VCs, has the highest voter count at 61,947, followed by Lunglei district with 51,731 voters. Lunglei district has the highest number of VCs in the state at 88.

South Mizoram's Hnahthial district, with the least VCs (32), has the smallest voter count at 23,160.

Voters for Lai, Mara, and Chakma councils in Lawngtlai and Siaha districts are not included in the rolls, as VC polls in the three ADCs are held separately.

As for the local council rolls, there are 2,44,726 electors, including 1,31,423 women voters, in AMC and 41,206 voters in LMC.

In November last year, the state government issued notifications curtailing the term of VCs by six months, which means their tenure will expire on February 19.

The current term of LCs were also reduced by six months in December, which means their tenure will end on February 19.

The decision of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by chief minister Lalduhoma in curtailing the VCs and LCs term drew flak from opposition parties and VCs.

State Local Administration (LAD) minister C. Lalsawivunga claimed that the curtailment was done in a bid to ensure effective management and usage of funds.

All Mizoram Village Councils Association (AMVCA) submitted a petition to the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court in December challenging the government's decision.

AMVCA president K. Lalngaizuala said a fresh hearing is expected in January.

