Aizawl, May 24 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,333 on Monday as 113 more people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

He said that 811 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 13.93 per cent of them came out positive for COVID- 19.

Of the 113 fresh cases, 78 were reported from Aizawl district, 5 from Lunglei, 3 from Champhai district, 19 from Lawngtlai district, 4 from Serchhip district, and 2 cases each were reported from Saitual and Kolasib districts.

Over 23 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.

Eighty patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19, while 33 are asymptomatic, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now is 2,461, while 7,839 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 33.

Mizoram has tested 3,67,901samples test till date. PTI

