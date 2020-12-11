Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,008 as 14 more people including three BSF jawans tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to seven as one more person succumbed to the infection, he said.

An 83-year-old man suffering from diabetes died at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here on Friday, the official said.

Of the 14 fresh cases, 10 cases were reported from Aizawl district, three from Lunglei and one from Lawngtlai district.

Six patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19, while the rest eight patients were asymptomatic.

The state now has 181 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,820 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95.31 per cent.

Mizoram has so far tested 1,62,246 samples for COVID- 19 including 1,210 on Thursday, he added.

