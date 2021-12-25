Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 25 (ANI): Mizoram reported 173 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Saturday.

The total active cases stand at 1,569. The total number of deaths reported is 535 and the total number of active cases is 1,40,143.

Also Read | Omicron Up to 70% Less Likely To Need Hospital Care Compared With Previous COVID-19 Variants: Report.

As per the state government, the positivity rate in the Northeastern state is 9.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The case tally of the Omicron variant has reached 415. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Brutally Thrashes 18-Year-Old Girl For Calling Him 'Uncle' in Sitarganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)