Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 28 (ANI): Mizoram reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate has dropped to 6.51 per cent, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 19,324.

The state recorded zero COVID-related death in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 91.

There are 4,370 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The recovery tally of the state has increased to 14,863.

Out of the new 233 cases, 20 new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 154 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and 59 samples were tested at the Zoram Medical College RT-PCR lab. (ANI)

