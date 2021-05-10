Aizawl, May 10 (PTI) Mizoram reported 73 fresh COVID- 19 cases, including over 19 children, pushing the tally to 7,623, an official said on Monday.

The toll rose to 21 following the death of a 68-year- old woman at Zoram Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 54 infections were reported from Aizawl, eight from Siaha and four from Lawngtlai.

The northeastern state now has 1,847 active cases, while 5,755 people have recovered from the disease, including 172 patients since Sunday, he said.

Mizoram has conducted 3,29,805 sample tests till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)