India News | Mizoram Witnesses Fresh Influx of Refugees Fleeing Gunfight Between Rival Groups in Myanmar

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A fresh influx of Myanmarese people was reported from Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday after a fierce gunfight broke out between two warring outfits in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jul 05, 2025 05:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mizoram Witnesses Fresh Influx of Refugees Fleeing Gunfight Between Rival Groups in Myanmar

Aizawl, Jul 5 (PTI) A fresh influx of Myanmarese people was reported from Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday after a fierce gunfight broke out between two warring outfits in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Gunfights reportedly took place between two pro-d Festivals

National Bikini Day 2025 Date: Know Significance of the Day To Celebrate the Invention of Bikini by French Designer Louis Réard National Bikini Day 2025 Date: Know Significance of the Day To Celebrate the Invention of Bikini by French Designer Louis Réard
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Lift India After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Partnership IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Lift India After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Partnership
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Mizoram Witnesses Fresh Influx of Refugees Fleeing Gunfight Between Rival Groups in Myanmar

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A fresh influx of Myanmarese people was reported from Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday after a fierce gunfight broke out between two warring outfits in the neighbouring country, officials said.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 05, 2025 05:44 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Mizoram Witnesses Fresh Influx of Refugees Fleeing Gunfight Between Rival Groups in Myanmar

    Aizawl, Jul 5 (PTI) A fresh influx of Myanmarese people was reported from Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday after a fierce gunfight broke out between two warring outfits in the neighbouring country, officials said.

    Gunfights reportedly took place between two pro-democratic forces, Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram, at Khawmawi, forcing locals to flee to Zokhawthar village in Champhai.

    Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 6, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

    Khawmawi in Myanmar and Zokhawthar in India are separated by the Tiau river.

    The number of people fleeing the gunfight is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

    Also Read | Pune Techie Rape Case: Police Say Suspect Held for 'Rape' of IT Professional at Home Was Her Friend, She Herself Took Selfie.

    The CNDF and CDF operate in the Chin state, and cadres of the two groups belong to the same Zo ethnic tribes. The two outfits have been fighting over the last few days over control of the area, they said.

    A leader of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Zokhawthar said the gunfight has created tension in the border village.

    He said the YMA has urged both groups not to point their arms towards Zokhawthar, as bullets have hit some houses in the village.

    However, no casualties have been reported so far in the border village, he said.

    One person drowned in the Tiau river while fleeing to India, and YMA volunteers were searching for him, he added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    kl jackpot
    5000+K+ searches
    sl vs ban
    5000+K+ searches
    ajax vs hibernian
    500+K+ searches
    bengaluru
    500+K+ searches
    kerala lottery result today live 3pm
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results