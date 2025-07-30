Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mizoram Police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband at their residence in Mission Vengthlang here. The Police have confirmed that the wife, Lalremruati, has confessed to the crime and is currently in judicial custody.

The victim has been identified as Lalchhuanawma (39).

According to the Officer-in-Charge of Kulikawn Police Station, Lalremruati admitted to killing her husband. She was arrested shortly after the incident and produced before the court the next day, where she was remanded to judicial custody.

Another individual was also questioned in connection with the case but was later released. Authorities said that no further suspects have been identified at this time.

In response, MHIP (Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl), Mizoram's most prominent women's organisation, established in 1974, has issued a statement that while they have continuously worked to uphold and protect women's rights, the act committed in this case is "deeply disturbing and unacceptable."

The organisation has called for full justice to be served and emphasised that such violence must never be repeated by any woman.

Recently, a sensational murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi rocked the neighbouring state of Meghalaya in the Northeast.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam Raghuvanshi on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

A Meghalaya court on July 2 remanded three persons to judicial custody in connection with the murder.

The three were arrested from Madhya Pradesh on the charge of concealing evidence in the murder. On June 26, they were remanded to police custody.

In the course of investigation and coverage of the case, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, called for strict action against her. (ANI)

