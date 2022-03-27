Aizwal [Mizoram], March 27 (ANI): A woman has been arrested with Rs 11,35,600 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) by the police and security force in Mizoram's Aizawl.

The arrest was made by the Aizawl Border Security Force (BSF) along with Special Narcotics Police on Saturday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 12 Journalists Killed in Ukraine Since Beginning of War, Says Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

According to the Special Narcotics Police the woman had Rs 11,35,600 FICN in the denomination of Rs 500, 200 and 100.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Conditions Very Likely Over Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan; Tamil Nadu, Kerala To Witness Thunderstorm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)