Mumbai, March 27: The maximum temperatures are gradually rising in the northern and western parts of India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heatwave warning in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat State, and West Rajasthan.

Fresh Heat Wave Spell likely to commence in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan from March 27 and extends gradually eastwards during subsequent 3 days. Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat State on March 27; over West Rajasthan from March 27 to 30; over south Haryana, Vidarbha, and West Madhya Pradesh during March 28 to 30 and over south Uttar Pradesh on March 30. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions Over Saurashtra, Kutch; North-Eastern States To Witness Rainfall.

Check Tweet:

Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat State on 26th & 27th; over West Rajasthan during 27th-30th; over south Haryana, Vidarbha & West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th and over south Uttar Pradesh on 30th March 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 26, 2022

According to IMD, there will be a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees very likely over Gujarat State during the next 2 days, and fall by 2 to 3 degrees during the subsequent 3 days. Strong surface winds with speeds of 25-35 kmph are also very likely y to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as well.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe said IMD. The IMD predicted light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, and Karnataka during the next five days. Strong southwesterly winds are also likely to continue to prevail from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels during the next 24 hours.

