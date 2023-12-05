Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 5 (ANI): After the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a landslide victory in the state elections, ZPM leaders, including Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram, participated in a worship service at the party office in Aizawl on Tuesday.

ZPM newly elected MLA, Baryl Vanneihsangi, who was also present at the venue for the worship service, while speaking to ANI, credited all the women of the community for her victory.

"I dedicate this win to every woman in our society and community," she said.

Defying some of the pollsters who had predicted a hung house in Mizoram, the ZPM won 27 of the 40 assembly constituencies in the state.

The MNF, which had been eyeing a fresh term at the hustings under the leadership of Zoramthanga, could only bag 10 seats this time while the BJP and the Congress won 2 and 1 seats respectively.

Lalduhoma, who won the Serchhip seat, told ANI earlier on Monday that his government would set its top priorities for the "next 100 days" after the swearing-in.

Newly elected MLA from the Aizawl West-II constituency, Lalnghinglova Hmar batted for Myanmar refugees in Mizoram saying that people living on the other side of the border are also Mizos and we cannot turn a blind eye to them.

"But having said that, people living on the other side of the border are also our brothers and sisters. They are all Mizos, separated by the British policy of divide and rule. So we cannot turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters living on the other side of the border," said Hmar, adding that further decisions on the issue will be taken by the party.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state. (ANI)

