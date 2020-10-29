Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 29 (ANI): Mizoram recorded a total of 2,656 COVID-19 positive cases, including 399 active cases, according to the State's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Thursday.

With 18 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the count of discharged or migrated patients in the state stands at 2,256.

Mizoram has witnessed only one COVID-19 death since the pandemic began.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that the country has conducted about one crore tests to diagnose coronavirus in the last nine days. The government mentioned that on average, nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests were being performed every day for the past six weeks."India has demonstrated a consistent rise in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since Jan 2020. With 10,75,760 covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks," said the Health Ministry in a statement adding that the country is capable of doing 15 lakh tests every day now. (ANI)

