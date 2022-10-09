Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Sunday has been selected as the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the second time, as per official reports.

DMK Senior Leader and Ex. Minister Arcot. Veeraswamy announced his selection today.

Meanwhile, Durai Murugan has been selected as the General Secretary of DMK for the second time and T.R.Balu has been selected as the Treasurer of DMK for the second time.

Moreover, DMK Women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozli was nominated as DMK Deputy General secretary. Earlier, Subbulakshmi Jagadhesan held the portfolio. Last month she resigned from the primary membership of the party. (ANI)

