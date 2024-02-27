Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns about the inauguration of the Mumbai coastal road project, alleging that the government is seeking undue credit for a project that remains incomplete.

Uddhav Thackeray criticised the move on Monday, asserting that various completed projects are being overlooked by the government.

"The work of Mumbai coastal road isn't completed yet but the government is inaugurating it just to get credit. On the flip side there are so many projects that are completed but the 'illegal CM' has no time to inaugurate them. The way farmers' front is there in Delhi, similar fronts will rise here in Maharashtra. The government should think about these issues; instead, they put labels like urban naxals," Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said.

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal provided insights into the Coastal Road Project on Saturday. While talking to ANI, Chahal assured that pending work is being expedited.

"Some work is still pending. I did surveillance of the entire area last night. Weight tests are going on to see what effect heavy vehicles will have on the road. All this will be completed in the next two to three days. I believe the coastal road will be inaugurated by February 28-29 or March 2-3," Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

On February 2, India's richest civic corporation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, presented its budget for 2024-25, with a total size of Rs 59,954.75 crore. Total capital expenditure is estimated to be Rs 31.774.59 crore.

A total of Rs. 2900.00 crores has been earmarked for the coastal road project: Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Versova to Dahisar 6 Package at Rs. 1130.00 crores; Dahisar Bhayandar Link Road (Coastal Road last leg) at Rs. 220.00 crores; and Goregaon - Mulund Link Road (GMLR) at Rs. 1870.00 crore.

It is proposed to implement the Access Control Project on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

A project costing about Rs 35,955.07 crore to construct the Mumbai Coastal Road Versova interchange to Dahisar interchange and GMLR has been undertaken, the corporation said. The projects are divided into six packages and are expected to be completed in about 48 months. (ANI)

