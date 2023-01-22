Telangana, January 22: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday visited and offered prayers at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage site Ramappa Temple in Telangana. TRS Leader K Kavitha Says ‘Not Scared of ED Action, Tell Us What Modi Government Did for Telangana?'.

In a tweet, Kalvakuntla Kavitha wrote, "Today I visited and offered my humble prayers at the historic and glorious Ramappa Temple which is also UNESCO World Heritage Site. There's always a feeling of pride and honour to hear and celebrate our magnificent history and traditions @RaoKavitha @OfficeOfKavitha @susheela353".

BRS Party leader Kavitha was on a visit to Bhupalapally in Telangana. In June 2021, UNESCO inscribed the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) as a World Heritage site.

