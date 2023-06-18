Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Manisha Kayande, who was dismissed from post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier, joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

She joined the Sena faction in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Manisha Kayande was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier today.

She was appointed spokesperson of Shiv Sena in 2016.

She is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

